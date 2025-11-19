Mumbai Records Coldest Morning in Last 11 Years, Check Year-Wise Data

Mumbaikars have finally got relief from rainfall and scorching October heat as winters have set in. In Maharashtra some places the mercury has dropped below ten degrees. Mumbai has also seen drop in temperature. November 19 morning has become the coldest morning in Mumbai in 11 years as city recorded 16.2 degree Celsius temp.

On Tuesday, November 18, the economic capital of India recorded the minimum temperature of the season as it experienced a noticeable drop in temperature. The Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, November 18, which was 3.8 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature, while the IMD's Colaba observatory recorded 21.5 degrees Celsius, which is also 2 degrees Celsius below normal temperature. The previous lowest minimum temperature this season was 17.8 degrees Celsius, recorded on November 16.

Minimum temperature in Mumbai in last 11 years

2025- 16.2

2024 - 16.5

2023 - 19.7

2022 - 17.0

2021 - 19.8

2020 - 19.2

2019 - 20.5

2018 - 19.2

2017 - 18.0

2016 - 16.3

2015 - 18.2

K S Hosalikar, Former Head; Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune Tweeted on X, "19 Nov, I am sure u all must hv felt a very cool morning in Mumbai & around. Yes it's one of the coldest. Take care. It's lowest in last 11 years... Indicated yesterday that there could be spl morning surprise. CLB 21.6 °C SCZ 16.2 °C".

Cold wave Alert for the next 24-48 hours

Temperature is likely to reach minimum levels in Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Niphad and the Meteorological Department has appealed to the citizens to take care of their health. Mumbai experienced a noticeable drop in temperature Tuesday morning and night, with minimum temperatures ranging from 18–20°C. The cold weather is expected to persist for the next one to two days.Temperatures in major cities of the state.