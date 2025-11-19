Mumbai Metro Line 3 to Offer Fare Concession for Differently-Abled Passengers: Details Inside

Mumbai Metro line 3 which is Mumbai's first underground metro stretch from Aarey to Cuffe Parade will likely to give 25% concession for differently abed people. Official said, this concession was announced earlier, is now in its final testing phase with technical integration work progressing as planned. The reduced fare will be available throughout the transit system starting Sunday, November 23.

According to FPJ report this change will make public transportation more accessible for all riders, including people with disabilities. Mumbai's Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) is the city's first completely underground metro system, running from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. It's designed to be fully accessible and includes air-conditioned stations. The technology used is also ready for driverless trains. This shows Mumbai Metro's dedication to providing public transportation that is inclusive, affordable, and available to everyone.

In a major move aimed at improving metro rail coordination across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra government has set up a high-level committee to work on integrating multiple metro operating agencies under a single authority. The objective is to streamline operations, enhance commuter convenience, and improve planning across different metro networks currently managed by separate bodies. The proposal for a unified metro authority reflects the growing need for cohesive management as more metro corridors become operational throughout MMR. The Maharashtra government intends that the unified structure will ensure efficiency, reduce administrative overlaps, and simplify commuter services.

The committee will be headed by Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of the MMRDA, and has been tasked with studying operational challenges and proposing measures to merge the existing agencies under one Unified Metro Rail Authority. Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd announced the committee through a post on X on Saturday. In a post on X, Mukherjee stated, "Now that the metro lines are getting commissioned one by one and now that we, at MMRDA, have launched the Mumbai One App, where the entire journey through various modes of transport through MMR like bus, train, metro can be planned on the Mumbai One app, this step will go a long way in integrating the various metro lines which are operated today by various entities." He highlighted that this integration will significantly help passengers plan seamless inter-modal travel.