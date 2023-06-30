Ahmedabad's SVPIA airport addresses 210 passengers with medical attention in one year

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 30 : A total of 210 medical emergencies were handled with the utmost professionalism and immediate action in one year at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

On this Doctor's Day, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport expressed gratitude to the medical team and heroes who ensured passengers get assistance in times of need.

Ahmedabad Airport has a medical team available for passengers round the clock with an ICU on wheels stand by any given time. The airport team also conducts frequent workshops for staff members on first aid and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

"There are four doctors, eight nursing staff, and ICU on wheels at SVPI airport. There are two medical rooms, one in each terminal, and APHO teams are stationed in the international terminal to screen arriving passengers," Adani Group, which operates the airport said.

"With the help of all the medical and paramedical teams, Ahmedabad Airport handled 120 emergencies at the domestic terminal and 90 at the international terminal," it said.

The medical teams address passengers with medical assistance for conditions such as epilepsy fits, heart attacks, low glucose levels, passenger injury due to turbulence in the air, and medical assistance required due to travel anxiety.

During the year, the airport management also appreciated and rewarded some of the heroes for going beyond their duty and immediately addressed the patients even before the medical team arrived.

In December, one of the passengers suffered a heart attack at a security check, and one of the CISF personnel immediately performed CPR. Later the passenger was transferred to the hospital with the medical team. In another incident, many passengers were injured due to midair turbulence on an international flight; the team at the airport was kept ready and addressed all the passenger injuries immediately.

The medical team at the airport has a dedicated blue bag with all the necessary equipment and medicines to address heart ailments during an emergency. Streamlined processes and the latest technological support help the medical team ensure the utmost attention is given.

