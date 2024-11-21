Mumbai Records Second Coldest November Night in 7 Years, Temperature Drops to 18.5°C

Mumbai recorded its second coldest November night in seven years on Wednesday, with temperatures dipping to 18.5°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba coastal observatory registered a temperature of 23°C, while the Santacruz station recorded the minimum temperature of 18.5°C.

The coldest November night in Mumbai's recent history was recorded in 2017, when the minimum temperature at Santacruz dropped to 18°C, followed by another chilly night in 2022, when temperatures dipped to 17°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that cold nights will persist over the next few days, with minimum temperatures ranging between 19°C and 21°C. However, from November 25, the IMD anticipates another rise in temperatures. Meanwhile, residents are finding relief as daytime temperatures remain slightly below normal. On Wednesday, data indicated that the maximum temperature in both the suburbs and the island city division ranged between 33°C and 34°C.

