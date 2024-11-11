Mumbai: Repeat Offender Arrested for Multiple Bike Thefts; Six Stolen Bikes Recovered

Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police have arrested a repeat offender, Hitesh Naresh Malji, for stealing bikes for entertainment purposes. Following his arrest, police have successfully solved five cases of bike theft. Six stolen bikes have been recovered from him.

On October 16, an unidentified person stole the complainant's Activa bike from outside the Shantaram building on Katrak Road in Wadala. As soon as the theft was reported, the victim filed a complaint at the RAK Marg police station. Recently, there had been a surge in bike theft cases in the Sewri and Wadala areas, prompting senior officials to instruct all police stations to launch a special operation to apprehend bike thieves. Following these directives, Senior Inspector Sandeep Randive and Inspector Salim Nadaf, under the guidance of Assistant Inspector Mahesh Mohite, led a team to intensify efforts in the area.

Over 220 CCTV footages from nearby areas were reviewed to identify the accused. Based on the CCTV analysis and technical data, police detained Hitesh and a minor from Chembur for questioning. During the interrogation, Hitesh confessed to stealing the Activa bike, along with several other bikes from the areas under Shivdi, Wadala, and RCF police jurisdictions. His confession helped police resolve five bike theft cases reported at RAK Marg, Bhoiwada, Wadala, and RCF police stations. Later, six stolen bikes were seized from near his residence.

Malji reportedly committed these thefts just for amusement. After his arrest, he was presented in the local court, where he was remanded to police custody. Police are currently interrogating him, and further investigation may reveal his involvement in additional cases.