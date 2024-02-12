Mumbai Reports Rising Instances of Cough Syrup Addiction, 63 Cases Filed Last Year

Mumbai: Some medicines are effective quickly for treatment, but excessive consumption of them can lead to intoxication. Knowing this formula, many people are addicted to cough syrup. In view of this, the Mumbai Police seized 1618,7300 liters of medicine worth Rs 85,82,848 in the last year. As many as 63 cases have been registered and 99 people have been arrested in various activities.



Excessive consumption of these drugs slows down the brain, slows down the activity of other organs in the body, and can lead to brain death.

Most people consume Benadryl cough syrup, Cheston cough syrup, Honitus cough syrup, and ascoril cough syrup after experiencing signs of a cold. When mucus or cough accumulates in the chest, you feel better after taking cough syrup.

Doctors prescribe these medications if patients are experiencing constant coughing. This medicine has to be taken in the prescribed quantity. Otherwise, there is a possibility of immediate drug addiction. If one takes 100 ml of medicine, the person remains drunk for about three to four hours.

Given the rise of drug addiction among youth, it has become easier for enforcement agencies to detect the presence of narcotics. This leads to the search for alternatives to intoxication. Cough syrup is being consumed cheaply. To curb this, the police launched a special drive and cracked down on those smuggling cough syrup bottles in the city and suburbs.

"Doctors should not give any kind of medicine without a prescription. However, a select few vendors sell cough syrups for their profit. This makes medicines easily available for drugs". - Dr. Deepak Hinde, Sub-Inspector, Malwani