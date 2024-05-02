Mumbai: Residents Sound Alarm Over Illegal Debris Dumping Near SGNP in Borivali

Residents in Borivali East have raised concerns about illegal debris dumping near Hanuman Tekdi at Kajupada, Dahisar, close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). A recent video circulating online shows debris being dumped on trees, leading to pollution, vegetation loss, and damage to the area's natural beauty.

The frequency of dumping has reportedly increased in the past two weeks. Residents say a steady stream of trucks carrying construction waste from sites across Mumbai North, including Malad, Borivali, and Charkop, have been dumping debris in the area.

"On my regular walks, I've seen 10 to 12 trucks dumping waste indiscriminately within half an hour," said a resident of Borivali East. "These trucks come from construction sites in Malad, Borivali, Charkop, and beyond. The dust pollution is severe and has already killed over 100 trees. This is a serious environmental offense."

The Borivali Residents Association has filed a formal complaint with the R North Ward and R Central Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about the illegal dumping and tree destruction. They say roughly 50 trucks, each carrying up to 30 tons of debris, are dumping around 150 tons daily, posing a threat to trees exceeding 20 feet. They also highlight the environmental hazards of plastic, cement, and asbestos sheets found in the dumped debris, which are prohibited in buffer zones.

The affected area, part of Rushivan, transforms into a waterfall during the monsoon season, feeding nearby lakes and serving as a vital water source for wildlife in the park. Residents are concerned about the long-term ecological impact of the ongoing degradation.

An official from R North Ward clarified that the land does not fall within SGNP's jurisdiction. However, the BMC has taken action against the landowner, revoking their permission due to pollution concerns.

"The matter has been referred to the BMC's Building Department for further investigation," the official said. "While the land is not part of SGNP, it has been declared private property."

According to BMC officials, the landowner was operating on a 2018 permit that is no longer valid. The permit allowed a private company to refill the quarry using stone or mud from metro excavation work and for Jain temple construction. Despite the completion of metro work two years ago and the temple's construction in 2021, debris dumping has continued.

Environmental activist Stalin D raised similar concerns in 2023, contacting authorities including the Chief Conservator of Forests, the Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He highlighted the illegal dumping and the burial of tall trees, calling it ongoing environmental devastation.

"These trees are being smothered under the debris, and the destruction continues," D said. "There seems to be a lack of government intervention. The Forest Department told the Bombay High Court in 2000 that quarries operate inside the park. Yet, when I filed an RTI request, they said no details were available. We've requested that the area be included in SGNP, but there's been no action."