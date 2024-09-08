Mumbai Road Accident: 1 Dead, 2 Others Injured After Speeding Car Hits Bike in Lower Parel

In the Lower Parel area of Mumbai, a fatal accident occurred when a speeding electric car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of one man and injuries to two others, as reported by the police on Sunday. The incident happened around 2 pm at the new Lower Parel Bridge near Currey Road in Central Mumbai.

The electric car, heading towards Senapati Bapat Road, struck the motorcycle which was making a right turn at the Matulya Naka signal junction. The motorcycle was occupied by three men—Ayush Kailash Singh (20), Shivam Kamlesh Singh (22), and Vishal Prembahadur Singh (21), all residents of Worli. They sustained severe injuries and were transported to Nair Hospital by police and ambulance.

Ayush Singh was pronounced dead on arrival, while the other two are currently under medical care. The car's driver, Manish Chandrabhanu Singh (25) from Kurla, has been apprehended by the police. A case has been filed against him at the N.M. Joshi Marg Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing.