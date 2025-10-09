Mumbai Road Accident: Porsche Racing BMW Crashes Into Divider on Western Express Highway

A Porsche car, reportedly involved in a high-speed race with a BMW, met with a severe accident on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway, according to police officials on Thursday. The luxury vehicle crashed into a divider, resulting in extensive damage. The incident occurred during the early hours, drawing the attention of commuters and authorities who quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Videos circulating on social media reveal the Porsche completely wrecked, its front portion crushed and debris scattered across the highway. Preliminary investigations indicate that the car was moving at an excessive speed before the driver lost control. So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.