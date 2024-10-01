Mumbai Road Accident: School Girl Dies, Father Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Bike in Goregaon

A school girl died on the spot, and her father was injured after a speeding truck hit a bike they were travelling on Tuesday morning, October 1, in Mumbai's Goregaon area. The accident occurred on Film City Road in front of Oberoi Mall when the girl was going to school with her father on a two-wheeler.

On receiving the information, the officers of Dindoshi Police Station reached the spot and took the truck driver into their custody.

Visuals From Accident Site

Mumbai: A girl, riding a scooter, died on the spot after being struck by a dumper truck at Film City Road in front of Oberoi Mall pic.twitter.com/VCbVZ5T2P0 — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2024

