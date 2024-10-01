Ghaziabad Fire: Blaze Erupts in Factory at Pawanpuri Industrial Area (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 1, 2024 07:34 AM

A fire broke out in a factory at Pawanpuri Industrial area of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday ...

A fire broke out in a factory at Pawanpuri Industrial area of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. After receiving the information, firefighters from Modi Nagar fire station rushed to the spot, and a dousing operation is underway. 

According to the Chief Fire Officer fire broke out at around 12.30 on October 1, in a factory near Gang Nahar. "Cooling work is currently being carried out by 12 fire tenders,” said Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Pal. 

12 Fire Tenders at the Spot

Tags :GhaziabadUttar PradeshFactory Fire