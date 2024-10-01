Ghaziabad Fire: Blaze Erupts in Factory at Pawanpuri Industrial Area (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 1, 2024 07:34 AM2024-10-01T07:34:36+5:302024-10-01T07:36:16+5:30
A fire broke out in a factory at Pawanpuri Industrial area of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday ...
A fire broke out in a factory at Pawanpuri Industrial area of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. After receiving the information, firefighters from Modi Nagar fire station rushed to the spot, and a dousing operation is underway.
According to the Chief Fire Officer fire broke out at around 12.30 on October 1, in a factory near Gang Nahar. "Cooling work is currently being carried out by 12 fire tenders,” said Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Pal.
12 Fire Tenders at the Spot
Open in app
VIDEO | Fire breaks out in factory at Pawanpuri Industrial area of Ghaziabad.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2024
“Modi Nagar fire station received the information at around 12:32 AM that a factory near Gang Nahar has caught fire. Teams were rushed to the spot. Cooling work is currently being carried out by 12… pic.twitter.com/9U7zDUdN8X