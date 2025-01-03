Mumbai Road Accident: Truck Runs Over Woman Walking to Deliver Tiffin in Mulund

A tragic incident unfolded in the Mulund area of Mumbai, where a young woman lost her life in a road accident while on her way to deliver a tiffin to her uncle. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 11:20 AM when Shalu Yadav was walking along the Shriram Pada service road. The police have arrested the truck driver involved and initiated further investigation.

According to the information received, the Mulund police arrested the accused truck driver, Mohammad Zakir Mohammad Shabbir Khan (30), a resident of Surat, Gujarat. As per the complaint, Shalu Yadav regularly delivered a tiffin to her uncle, Amarjeet Manish Yadav, every morning. On the day of the incident, she left her home as usual and took the Shriram Pada service road.

While walking on the road, a Tata truck suddenly hit her with great force, leaving her severely injured. She was immediately rushed to Agarwal Hospital by ambulance. However, doctors declared her brought dead upon examination.

The police reached the accident site, conducted a preliminary investigation, and took the truck driver into custody. After completing legal formalities, the driver was issued a notice and released. Further legal action is ongoing.

The police have registered an FIR under BNS Sections 282 and 106(1), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. They are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter to uncover more facts.