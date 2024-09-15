Mumbai Road Rage: Mob Beats Biker After Helmet Attack On Woman

In south Mumbai, a motorcyclist was beaten by a mob after allegedly assaulting a woman pedestrian in a road rage incident, according to police reports on Sunday. Shahen Alam Sheikh, 33, was arrested but later released on a notice following the incident that occurred on Saturday night.

The police reported that the woman was waiting for a taxi on Nizam Street under the JJ flyover when Sheikh, riding his motorcycle, hit her leg. After the woman scolded him, Sheikh verbally abused her, pushed her onto the road, and struck her on the head with his helmet.

A crowd quickly assembled and attacked Sheikh, who tried to escape by claiming he was a police officer. Local police intervened, rescuing Sheikh from the mob and taking him to a nearby hospital. Sheikh's motorcycle was also damaged during the incident.

Following a complaint from the woman, the police have filed charges against Sheikh under sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt with dangerous weapons), 79 (acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty), and other relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).