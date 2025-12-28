Mumbai Road Safety Under Lens After Viral Video Shows Auto Rickshaw’s Reckless Late-Night Ride in Andheri (Watch)

A late-night episode at Andheri Market has once again highlighted Mumbai’s ongoing road safety concerns after a video of an auto rickshaw allegedly being driven recklessly spread widely on social media. The clip was filmed by a motorist following the vehicle and shows behaviour many online users described as threatening and unsafe. The footage quickly drew attention, sparking debate about irresponsible driving in the city. The incident has raised questions about enforcement and public safety, especially on busy urban roads where even a single act of negligence can have serious consequences for other motorists and pedestrians alike.

The video captures the auto rickshaw swerving abruptly, braking suddenly without indication, and moving dangerously between lanes. The person recording can be heard reacting with shock, repeatedly commenting on the manner of driving. The motorist alleged that the driver seemed to be under the influence of alcohol and claimed the auto driver was deliberately provoking road users, including women, while continuing to drive erratically. Such actions, viewers noted, created an atmosphere of fear and could have easily led to collisions or injuries on the crowded road.

According to reports, the incident occurred at night in the Andheri Market area, which is typically busy with pedestrians, street vendors, and vehicles navigating narrow roads. Although shops were closed at the time, the area still sees regular movement, making reckless driving particularly dangerous. The caption accompanying the video criticised attempts to portray such behaviour as harmless fun. It stressed that roads are shared spaces used by children, senior citizens, women, and pedestrians, and warned that one careless act can devastate multiple families.

Public reaction online reflected deep frustration over what many see as a lack of strict action. Several users shared experiences of reporting similar violations to police and RTO officials, alleging little response even when offences occur near police chowkies. Others said such incidents are becoming increasingly common across Mumbai and demanded firm penalties. The episode has renewed calls for stronger enforcement, especially during night hours, with residents insisting that safety, discipline, and accountability must take priority on the city’s roads.