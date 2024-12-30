Mumbai Robbery: Two Armed Men Loot Rs 1.91 Crore Worth of Jewellery from Shop in Broad Daylight

In a shocking incident, Rishabh Jewelers, located in the bustling Saat Rasta area near Mahalaxmi, was targeted in a daring daylight robbery. Two individuals, posing as customers, brandished weapons and looted gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.91 crore, along with Rs 15,000 in cash and a Wi-Fi router.

The accused also assaulted the owner and employees, tied them up, and fled the scene. Agripada police have registered a case of theft against two unidentified individuals, while the Crime Branch has formed 5-6 teams to investigate the case.

According to the complaint filed by Bhavarlal Dharamchand Jain (50), a businessman residing in Chinchpokli, the incident took place on Sunday around 3:30 PM. The robbers entered the shop, located at Laxmidas Wadi on Sane Guruji Marg, under the pretext of purchasing jewelry. Before anyone could react, they threatened Jain and the shop's employee, Puran Kumar, with a gun and knife. They then tied them up with ropes and warned them of dire consequences if they resisted.

The stolen items included 2,458 grams of gold ornaments valued at Rs 1.91 crore, 2,200 grams of silver ornaments worth Rs 1.77 lakh, Rs 15,000 in cash, and a Wi-Fi router.

Agripada police arrived at the scene promptly after being informed and registered a case. Significant leads have been obtained from the shop’s CCTV footage, which is being analyzed for clues. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has launched a parallel investigation to apprehend the culprits.