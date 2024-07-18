Mumbai Robbery Video: Thief Steals Silver Crown From Vitthal Temple in Borivali; CCTV Video Goes Viral

A CCTV footage has surfaced from Vitthal Temple in Mumbai's Borivali which shows a man entering a temple as a devotee but later stealing valuable pice. However, what makes it no ordinary case of theft is that the thief pray to God's idol with folded hands, as if seeking an apology, before stealing the silver crown, placing it in a bag before fleeing.

The robbery incident occurred in Vitthal Mandir in Dattapda area of Borivali. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and locate the suspect.

Robbery in Mumbai's Temple

Also Read | Rs 500 notes burnt in ATM during robbery bid in Maharashtra.

In a viral CCTV video, the man can be seen entering the temple around 10:07 AM on Wednesday, July 17. He then joins hand and pray to God's idol after looking at the camera install in the temple. Seeing an opportunity, he steals a silver crown.