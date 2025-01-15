Mumbai: Rs 12 Lakh Worth of Valuables Looted in Robbery at KEM Hospital Doctor's Residence in Parel

In a shocking incident, unidentified burglars broke into the house of a senior doctor working at KEM Hospital in Parel, stealing valuables worth ₹12 lakh. The Bhoi Wada Police have registered a case against unknown culprits and are investigating the matter.

According to police reports, the burglary occurred at the doctor’s residence within the KEM Hospital premises while the house was unoccupied. The complainant, a 46-year-old senior doctor and professor at the hospital, reported the theft after returning home on January 13.

On the morning of the incident, the complainant, his wife, and their children had left for work and school, leaving the house locked. Taking advantage of the situation, the culprits broke the lock with a sharp tool and entered the house. When the doctor's wife called him around 3 PM, asking him to return home, he arrived to find the main door lock broken and the house ransacked.

Upon inspecting the house, the doctor discovered that all the jewelry, cash, and US dollars were missing. The incident was immediately reported to the Bhoi Wada Police, who have registered a case against unidentified individuals.

Police officials are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area and conducting further investigations. The complainant lives with his family within the KEM Hospital premises. The investigation is ongoing.