Mumbai: Rs 16.49 Crore Worth of Cocaine Seized at CSMI Airport, Passenger Arrested

Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, have seized 1.649 kg of narcotic drugs valued at approximately ₹16.49 crore in the illicit market. One passenger has been arrested in connection with the case.

The operation began on the night of January 27-28, 2025, when Customs officers, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a passenger who had arrived from São Paulo (Brazil) via Paris. Over the next five days, officials recovered 170 capsules containing a white, crumbled substance suspected to be cocaine, with a net weight of 1.649 kg.

Investigations revealed that the narcotics were concealed inside the passenger's body cavity and ingested in capsule form to evade detection.

The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigations are underway.