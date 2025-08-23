Mumbai: Rs 6 Crore Hydroponic Weed Seized at Airport, Passenger Arrested

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport arrested a passenger after seizing 6,006 grams of hydroponic weed (ganja) worth over ₹6 crore in the international market.

The accused, Qais Shaikh, had arrived from Bangkok on a VietJet Airlines flight when he was intercepted around 1:15 am based on a tip-off. While his personal search yielded nothing, a scan of his Skybags trolley revealed 12 plastic packets hidden inside two cloth bags. Testing confirmed the substance to be hydroponic weed.

Shaikh confessed that the consignment belonged to him and admitted he was lured by the promise of “easy money.” He was arrested under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Investigators suspect the involvement of more individuals in the racket, and a probe is underway.