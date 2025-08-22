Mumbai: ₹72 Lakh Job Scam in Jogeshwari, Retired BEST Conductor and Others Duped with Fake Offers

A shocking case of job fraud has come to light in Jogeshwari, where a retired BEST conductor along with his brothers, relatives and acquaintances were duped of nearly ₹72 lakh under the pretext of jobs in the State Bank of India (SBI), Thane Municipal Corporation, and even under the so-called “Chief Minister’s quota.”

Police have registered a case against two accused – Tanaji Shilimkar and his son, Kushal Shilimkar – for allegedly issuing fake appointment letters and siphoning off huge sums of money. It is also suspected that the duo cheated several other unemployed youths in a similar manner.

The complainant, Mohan Jadhav, is a resident of Man, Gondavle in Satara district and owns farmland there. He earlier worked as a conductor with BEST at the Majas Depot in Jogeshwari, where he came in contact with Tanaji Shilimkar, who was also employed as a conductor. Over time, both families developed close relations.

Jadhav retired from BEST in March 2022 but remained in touch with Shilimkar. His elder daughter, Pooja, though married, was seeking employment. Knowing this, Tanaji offered to help her secure a job.

Tanaji claimed that through the Chief Minister’s quota, he had already helped several youths get placements in government and semi-government offices, including SBI. On this assurance, Jadhav paid him ₹5 lakh for his daughter’s job in the bank. A few days later, the accused even handed over a fake SBI appointment letter, further gaining the family’s trust.

Encouraged by this, Jadhav informed his relatives. His brother Dilip, niece Rutuja Nanaware, and nephews Mangesh and Anand Jadhav also agreed to pay money for similar job opportunities. Collectively, they handed over around ₹28.55 lakh in instalments to the father-son duo.

Subsequently, more relatives, including Jadhav’s elder brother Ramchandra and other acquaintances, approached them for jobs. The Shilinkmars continued taking money in instalments, promising jobs in different offices.

However, suspicion arose when Pooja and Anand visited the address mentioned in the appointment letters, only to find that no SBI branch existed there. When confronted, the accused allegedly demanded more money, threatening that without further payment, neither the jobs nor refunds would be given.

Between 31st March 2022 and 23rd February 2023, the Shilimkars collected nearly ₹72 lakh from Jadhav, his brothers, relatives, and acquaintances under the promise of jobs in SBI, Thane Municipal Corporation and other government departments. Eventually, no one received any job, and the money was misappropriated.

Realising the fraud, Jadhav approached Meghwadi Police and lodged a complaint. Following verification, the police registered a case against Tanaji and Kushal Shilimkar for cheating by issuing fake appointment letters and misappropriating funds.

The investigation is underway, and police are expected to soon interrogate the accused father-son duo. Officials suspect that they may have cheated several other unemployed youths in a similar fashion.