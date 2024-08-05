Mumbai: RTI Reveals BMC Fines Contractors Rs 35 Crores for Coastal Road Project Delays

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed fines amounting to only Rs 35 crores on contractors for delays in Mumbai’s Coastal Road Project. This information was revealed through a Right to Information (RTI) request by civic activist Anil Galgali. The ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project has missed its deadline, with no updates on a new deadline. In response to the RTI query, the BMC stated that fines totaling Rs 35 crores were imposed on the contractors due to project delays.

RTI activist Anil Galgali sought various details from the BMC regarding the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. The Coastal Road Project Department of the BMC informed Galgali that the project is divided into three parts: Under Part 1, the work from Priyadarshini Park to Baroda Palace has been awarded to M/s Larsen & Toubro. A fine of Rs 11.63 crores has been imposed. The original deadline for completing Part 1 was October 12, 2022. This work has been extended three times: June 9, 2023, September 10, 2023, and May 22, 2025.

Under Part 2, the work from Baroda Palace to the southern end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link has been awarded to M/s HCC-HDC. A fine of Rs 16.13 crores has been imposed. The original deadline for completing Part 2 was October 15, 2022. This work has been extended three times: October 6, 2023, October 7, 2023, and October 25, 2024.

Under Part 4, the work from Princess Street to Priyadarshini Park has been awarded to M/s Larsen & Toubro. A fine of Rs 7.25 crores has been imposed so far. The original deadline for completing Part 4 was October 12, 2022. This work has been extended three times: May 25, 2023, November 26, 2023, and April 2, 2024. Currently, 91% of the work has been completed, and the project is in its final stages. Larsen & Toubro sent a written request to the BMC on July 23, 2024, seeking an extension of 181 days, citing eight reasons for the extension.

According to Anil Galgali, the fines imposed are low compared to the increase in project costs. Contractors aim to secure ambitious projects like the Coastal Road but often fail to complete them on time, leading to increased costs. These additional expenses are ultimately covered by the taxes paid by ordinary Mumbaikars.