Mumbai: Sanitary Worker Arrested for Filming Female Doctor While Bathing in BMC Hospital

A disturbing incident occurred at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospital in Kandivali, Mumbai, where a 30-year-old female doctor was secretly recorded while bathing by a hospital sanitary worker.

The cleaner, Jayesh Purushottam Solanki, 40, has been arrested following the incident. A case has been registered against him at the Kandivali police station under Section 77 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore of the Kandivali police station reported that the investigation is ongoing.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning at around 9 AM. The doctor, who had recently completed her MS studies, was bathing in the third-floor restroom of the municipal hospital when Solanki climbed onto the window and filmed her secretly. When the doctor became suspicious and turned around, she saw Solanki filming her. She screamed, prompting Solanki to flee. However, he was apprehended and assaulted by other hospital staff.

Solanki, who had been employed at the hospital for the past 10 years, is unmarried and resides in Borivali. The female doctor has been working at the hospital for the past two years. An FIR has been lodged at the Kandivali police station, and Solanki has been taken into custody.