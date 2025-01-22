Mumbai: Santacruz Police Bust Fraudulent Call Center Duping People with Fake Online Loans, 7 Arrested

Mumbai's Santacruz Police have uncovered a fraudulent call center that was duping people under the pretext of offering online loans. In a significant operation, the police arrested seven individuals, including four men and three women. Authorities have seized items worth ₹4 lakh, including 15 mobile phones, four laptops, and 57 SIM cards.

According to the Santacruz Police Station, the case came to light when Juhu resident Praveen Solanki filed a complaint. Solanki alleged that he received a call from an unidentified person claiming to be associated with Bajajin Holiday Travels. The caller offered him assistance in securing an online loan. To process the loan, Solanki was asked to transfer ₹2.60 lakh online. However, the loan was never approved.

Realizing he had been scammed, Solanki reported the matter to the police.

After investigating the technical evidence, the police conducted a raid in the Powai area on January 21. This led to the arrest of seven suspects running the fake call center. Investigations revealed that the accused were systematically operating the fraudulent call center to target unsuspecting individuals.

The police are currently probing the extent of the scam and identifying the number of victims defrauded by the accused. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are awaited.