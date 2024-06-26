Mumbai: School Van Crashes into Medical Store in Mira Road; CCTV Video Goes Viral

On Monday night in the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road, pedestrians and motorists narrowly escaped harm when a school van driven by a barber crashed into a medical shop around 8:45 pm. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Abdul Kalam, reportedly lost control of the vehicle immediately after starting it, inadvertently accelerating onto the footpath. The van eventually overturned at the entrance of the store, prompting a swift emergency response. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in the accident.

Watch:

During the incident, a motorcycle sustained damage after Kalam, in a state of panic, failed to apply the brakes in time. Luckily, there were no customers inside the store, and the owner, Sunil Gupta, narrowly avoided injury.

According to a report of Free Press Journal, Kalam was handed over to the Naya Nagar police who are investigating how he obtained the keys to the school van adorned with Saint Joseph High School stickers. A video of the incident quickly circulated on various social media platforms.