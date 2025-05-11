Mumbai Sees 40% Rise in Flu, Cough, and Fever Cases After Pre-Monsoon Showers

Following recent pre-monsoon showers, Mumbai has witnessed an increase in cases of seasonal diseases, including fever, cough, throat discomfort, and respiratory issues. Doctors throughout the city have reported an increase in bacterial and viral infections as a result of the weather shift over the last five days. According to health experts, the abrupt change from dry heat to humid weather, combined with waterlogging and stagnant water, has made it easier for illnesses, particularly those that damage the respiratory system, to spread.

At the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai, 34 mm of rain fell between Tuesday and Thursday morning. This is the most rainfall the city has had in May since 2021, and it is almost four times the monthly normal. The body's natural temperature regulation is confused by this abrupt increase in humidity, which makes it more difficult to fight off infections. Upper respiratory illnesses like flu, bronchitis, and viral throat infections are on the rise right now, the experts say.

Over the past week, daily outpatient visits have increased by 30 to 40% at municipal hospitals like KEM, Nair, and Sion Hospital. According to doctors, the most common symptoms reported by patients are exhaustion, sore throats, and chronic coughs. Some people have experienced consequences like pneumonia or bronchitis, particularly the elderly and those with diabetes or asthma. According to medical professionals, humid weather erodes the body's defences in the respiratory system, which facilitates the spread of viruses like the flu and the common cold.

Residents have been urged by the BMC to exercise caution, practise good hygiene, wear masks in crowded locations and, if possible, get vaccinated. Additionally, doctors advise people to see a doctor if their symptoms persist for longer than three days and caution against self-medication.