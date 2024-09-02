Mumbai Sees Surge in Epidemic Diseases During Monsoon: Dengue, Malaria, and Leptospirosis on the Rise

Mumbai has seen a rise in epidemic diseases during the monsoon season over the past few months. Heavy rains in July initially eased in August, but occasional showers resumed towards the end of the month. This fluctuating weather has contributed to a significant increase in cases of diseases such as dengue, malaria, and leptospirosis.

According to the BMC's health department, there has been a notable rise in malaria and dengue cases, with this month's increase surpassing that of the previous month. Both diseases are transmitted by mosquitoes, which thrive in stagnant water pools created by inadequate drainage. This accumulation of water provides an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to a surge in disease cases.

Every year, the civic body makes efforts to prevent road waterlogging during the rains. However, inadequate drainage results in water accumulation across various areas in Mumbai. People often have no choice but to wade through this water. The stagnant water also leads to the emergence of owls and rats, whose excreta can contaminate the water. Leptospirosis can occur when individuals with open wounds, particularly on their feet, come into contact with this contaminated water. Medical experts have advised the public to avoid walking through stagnant water to prevent infection.

Leptospirosis and Public Health Measures

In August, 272 cases of leptospirosis were reported. To combat the disease, 33,634 individuals were administered preventive medication. Additionally, the BMC undertook an extensive rat control program, resulting in the elimination of approximately 34,781 rats during the same period.