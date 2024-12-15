Mumbai: Serial Sex Offender Terrorizing Colaba Women for Two Weeks Caught After 500-Metre Chase

In a significant breakthrough, a 22-year-old man accused of stalking and harassing women in Colaba, Mumbai, has been arrested after a two-week spree of lewd behavior. The suspect, identified as Nooren Mohammad Khalid, reportedly followed women from Colaba Causeway, entering their residential buildings and engaging in obscene acts outside their doorsteps.

His actions went unnoticed until CCTV footage capturing his misconduct surfaced, prompting local hawkers to take action. According to a Mid-Day report, vigilant citizens recognized Khalid from the circulated images and chased him for about 500 meters before handing him over to the police.

Police revealed that Khalid, believed to be in his late 20s, targeted unguarded residential buildings in South Mumbai. His arrest followed a coordinated effort by the Colaba Causeway Tourism Hawkers Stall Union, whose members spotted him near a popular coffee outlet behind the Taj Hotel. Confirming his identity, they pursued and detained him, leading to his formal arrest at the Colaba Police Station.