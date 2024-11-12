Mumbai: Severe Water Contamination Hits Over 100 Families in Dadar; Several Seek Medical Attention

Over a hundred families in Dadar (East) are dealing with severe water contamination issues that began over the weekend. Residents of the Pearl Cooperative Housing Society reported that foul-smelling water has forced several people to seek medical treatment. Although the society has cleaned its underground and overhead water tanks over the past two days, the issue persists. This marks the second contamination incident in the society, with a similar episode reported in March, though residents say this occurrence is more severe.

A civic official stated that the Emergency Repair Cell team has inspected the site and collected water samples, but the source of the contamination remains unidentified. The official added that similar complaints have come in from other areas in Dadar East, and efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

Last month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had warned that heavy rainfall had increased the turbidity of water in Bhatsa Lake, prompting the civic body to advise residents to filter their drinking water. Civic officials noted that increased contamination complaints have been reported across the eastern suburbs, likely due to the heightened turbidity levels caused by continuous rainfall in the Bhatsa reservoir’s catchment area.