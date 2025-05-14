Mumbai: Shivaji Nagar Police Station Head Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe for Providing Protection to School’s Trustee

The head of Shivaji Nagar police station and Senior Police Inspector Bapurao Madhukar Deshmukh was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 13, for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh — part of a total bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh that he had allegedly demanded from a school trustee to prevent illegal entry into school premises and to delay action until final orders from the Charity Commissioner.

The 57-year-old senior inspector was caught red-handed on Tuesday night at his own police station. The complaint was filed by the trustee of a school in the Shivaji Nagar area, according to an Indian Express report quoting the ACB.

On August 15, 2024, some miscreants allegedly broke the lock of the school gate and forcibly entered the premises over a dispute. The 41-year-old trustee had filed a complaint with both the Shivaji Nagar police station and the Charity Commissioner.

The complainant had sought police protection from Deshmukh. In order to assist the complainant and prevent others from entering the school premises until the final order from the Charity Commissioner’s office, Deshmukh allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, the ACB said, as reported by the Indian Express.

After negotiation, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 2.5 lakh. However, unwilling to pay a bribe for legitimate police action, the trustee approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. Following verification, the ACB laid a trap and caught Deshmukh red-handed on Tuesday night while accepting Rs 1 lakh — the first instalment of the bribe — at his police station.