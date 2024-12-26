Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year Old Girl Sexually Assaulted in Nagpada; Accused Booked Under POCSO Act

A shocking incident of sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl by her friend, accompanied by threats of defamation, has come to light in Nagpada. The accused, a 20-year-old youth identified as Yunus, has been arrested by the Nagpada Police under charges of sexual assault and provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The POCSO court has remanded him to police custody.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's 42-year-old mother, the family resides in the Nagpada area. The incident occurred between January 2022 and September 2024, during which the accused befriended the victim and attempted to get close to her. He allegedly threatened to tarnish her reputation in her locality and coerced her into maintaining silence. Exploiting her innocence, Yunus sexually assaulted the girl, which eventually led to her pregnancy.

When the victim’s mother discovered the situation, she approached the Nagpada Police and lodged complaint against Yunus.

Following her complaint, the Nagpada police registered a case under various sections of POCSO, including sexual harassment, against the accused Yunus. Yunus was arrested by the police from Nagpada in these crimes. After his arrest, he has been remanded in police custody by POCSO court.