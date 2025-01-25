Mumbai Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed by Minor Over Weight Teasing; Two Minors Booked

Mumbai witnessed a shocking incident where a 15-year-old boy was attacked with a knife by another minor after being teased about his weight. The Antop Hill Police have registered a case of attempted murder against two minors and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the complainant, a 15-year-old boy, had addressed the accused as "fat" during an interaction in their neighborhood. This led to a heated confrontation.

On Thursday night, the complainant was standing near a garden in Sector 7, Antop Hill, when the accused, accompanied by an accomplice, approached him. The accused demanded an explanation for the derogatory remark, leading to an argument. The confrontation escalated, and the accomplice held the complainant's arms from behind while the accused drew a knife from his waistband and attacked him.

The complainant sustained serious injuries to his chest and collapsed on the spot. He was immediately rushed to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion for treatment. The police recorded the victim's statement on Friday, wherein he identified the attackers as two boys aged 15 and 16 from his neighborhood.

Following the statement, the police registered a case of attempted murder against both minors. Officials confirmed that further investigations are underway, and action will be taken as per the law.

This incident has raised concerns over rising violence among minors and the importance of addressing issues like bullying and aggression in society.