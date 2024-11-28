Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Murdered Over Mobile Dispute in Malad

A 16-year-old boy was brutally murdered following a dispute over a mobile phone in Malad. The Dindoshi Police have arrested a 20-year-old neighbor in connection with the crime and filed a case of murder against him. The deceased has been identified as Fardeen Yunus Khan (16), a resident of Dhanji Wadi, Malad East. The accused, Amir Gullu Sajeda (20), has been charged under Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, Amir has a criminal history, with three cases registered against him at Dindoshi Police Station and one at Vanrai Police Station. Both Fardeen and Amir were neighbors. The incident unfolded when Fardeen allegedly took Amir’s mobile phone but failed to return it. A heated argument broke out between the two on Wednesday, escalating into a physical fight. During the scuffle, Amir sustained a nose injury, which enraged him. In a fit of anger, Amir attacked Fardeen with a knife.

Fardeen, who was seriously injured, was rushed to M.W. Desai Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have arrested Amir, but the weapon used in the murder has not yet been recovered. Investigations are ongoing to locate the knife and gather further evidence.