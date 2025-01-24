Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Police Constable Son Shoots Self with Father's Service Revolver in Prabhadevi

Mumbai, Jan 24: A tragic incident shook Prabhadevi on Friday when 21-year-old Harsh Santosh Mhaske, son of police constable Santosh Mhaske, allegedly took his own life by using his father's service revolver. The shocking event unfolded within the jurisdiction of the NM Joshi Marg Police Station.

Constable Santosh Mhaske, who is part of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) and deployed for the security of a senior political leader, resides at the Century Mill MHADA building in Prabhadevi. Harsh reportedly ended his life inside the bathroom of their residence between 11:30 am and 12:00 pm.

Upon being informed, the NM Joshi Marg police reached the spot and launched an investigation. According to officials, no suicide note was recovered, and efforts are underway to uncover the reasons that might have led to this drastic step.

Police are also probing how Harsh managed to access the service revolver. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, and further details are awaited.

This heartbreaking incident has left the family and local community in deep shock as investigations continue.