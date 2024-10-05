Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped Outside CSMT Railway Station Goes Missing

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified men in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area of Mumbai on September 22. Now as per a Free Press Journal Report, CSMT railway police lodged victim women in a women's NGO situated in Dadar, from where the victim is reported to have gone missing. Police are searching for the woman.

The woman first filed a complaint with the CSMT Railway Police, after which the case has transferred to the MRA Marg Police Station. On getting information, the officers of the MRA Marg Police Station reached the Women's NGO on morning 9 AM today in Dadar to investigate the case, but the victim was not found there.

At present, the police are searching for the victim woman and the accused. A victim woman was under the custody of the NGO located within the jurisdiction of Bhoiwada Police Station, escaped from the NGO between 8 to 9 AM this morning. Due to this, the MRA Marg Police are verifing the CCTV footage from the premises of the NGO in Dadar and the surrounding area. However, the police have informed that no missing complaint has yet been filed at the Bhoiwada Police Station regarding the woman who escaped from the NGO's custody. Mumbai Police officials are currently working to gather evidence and identify the suspects involved in the crime.