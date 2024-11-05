Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year Old Man Dies of Suspected Heart Attack After Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Girl In Hotel

A 41-year-old man died after having sex with a minor girl in a hotel in Mumbai's Grant Road area. According to the police, the deceased, a manager with a diamond company, has been booked for rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the 14-year-old girl's mother.

According to the police, the deceased, a manager with a diamond company, has been booked for rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the 14-year-old girl's mother. "The child's mother came to Mumbai after being informed. She has told us the man had lured the child to Mumbai with a false promise.

Further probe into the case is underway," the DB Marg police station official said. "The deceased was married and has a 17-year-old daughter. . He had used his daughter's Aadhaar card and replaced her photo with the 14-year-old girl's picture and taken a printout. The girl's father has been paralysed, and her mother is a homemaker. The accused used to visit the complainant's residence and provide financial help to the family.

The family trusted him and would allow her to go out with him and his family as well,” said a police officer. On October 29, the man visited her house and said that he was going to Mumbai with his family, and asked them whether he could take their daughter along. Subsequently, at around 9.30am on Saturday, he picked her up and left for Mumbai. Police said that the accused allegedly informed the hotel that the 14-year-old was his daughter and presented a fake Aadhaar card while checking into a room.

A senior police officer said, “We have learnt that the manager had started sexually exploiting her in the factory by threatening to stop the financial help. He would threaten to stop helping her family and force them to return the money if she told anyone about the incident.” According to police, on Saturday evening, the accused took a sexual enhancement supplement at the hotel room and collapsed while sexually assaulting the girl. “The minor then called the hotel staffers after which police were informed. The man was then rushed to JJ Hospital,” the officer added. He was declared dead during treatment and police contacted family members of the girl. Her mother came to Mumbai on Sunday after which police recorded her statement and registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).