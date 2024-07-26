Mumbai Shocker: Body Of Newborn Baby Found Inside Garbage Bin in Vile Parle

Juhu police are investigating a tragic incident involving the suspected murder of a newborn girl, whose body was found discarded in a garbage bin in Vile Parle West. The infant, estimated to be just 1-2 days old, was discovered by local residents at Nehru Nagar. In response, the police are examining recent hospital records for newborns and their parents, aiming to track down those responsible for this distressing act.

According to the police official, the body was found on Wednesday morning at around 10.30 am when a local resident from Nehru Nagar at Vile Parle West went to throw garbage. He found an infant inside the bin and he immediately informed the police control room. The police control room informed Juhu police which rushed to the spot and took the newborn to Cooper Hospital where she was declared dead before admission. A postmortem was conducted on the newborn at Cooper hospital and cops are waiting for the report.

Senior Police Inspector Sunil Jadhav of Juhu police station said, "We received information at around 10.30 am about a newborn found in the garbage bin at Nehru Nagar at Vile Parle East. We found the body of a newborn girl inside the garbage bin. We are trying to identify the parents who killed her and threw her into the garbage bin. We have registered an FIR against an unknown person. We are taking help from the hospital to identify the parents. We are checking details about how many children were delivered recently. We are also taking help from the CCTV footage to identify the parents."