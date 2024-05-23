Mumbai Shocker: Casting Agent Arrested for Allegedly Raping Aspiring Actress After Luring Her to Audition for Role on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai police have arrested a casting agent, identified as Anand Singh, on Tuesday, May 21, for allegedly raping and assaulting a 26-year-old aspiring actress in the city. The accused, who works for a casting director, is accused of luring the victim with promises of a role on The Kapil Sharma Show.

According to reports in the Hindustan Times, Singh met the aspiring actress through a common friend and presented himself as a member of casting teams for popular television shows. He then invited the woman to his home in Ganesh Apartments, Nalasopara West, for an audition for The Kapil Sharma Show, promising to introduce her to the casting director if she passed the audition.

However, the victim alleged that Singh showed little interest in the audition and instead demanded sexual favors. When she refused, Singh allegedly assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the incident to the police.

The victim bravely approached the authorities and filed a complaint against Singh, leading to his arrest. He has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).