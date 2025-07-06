Mumbai Shocker: Cops Arrest Mother, Stepfather, and Auto Driver for Raping and Forcing 15-Year-Old to Work as Prostitute

Three people were detained by the police in Charkop for allegedly raping a 15-year-old in a startling occurrence. The mother, the auto driver, and a stepfather who allegedly raped his daughter are among the defendants. There have been allegations that the mother forced the teen into becoming a prostitute. The Charkop Police filed a case after receiving the survivor's report, and they detained and arrested the three defendants. The issue came to light when the survivor's mother reported her daughter missing to the Charkop police five days ago after she abruptly vanished.

Under the direction of Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Chauhan and DCP Anand Bhoite Zone 11, the Charkop police launched an inquiry and used the girl's mobile number to track her down, a police officer stated. After that, a police squad went to Nallasopara, found her, and took her to the police station so they could investigate.

A police officer said that the teenage girl sobbed while being questioned and described the experience she had gone through. The survivor disclosed that she had been living in Charkop with her mother, who is 37 years old, and her stepfather, who is 28 years old. She informed the authorities that her mother was allegedly pressuring her into prostitution work, and that she had been raped several times by her stepfather over the last six to seven months. She stated that her mother used to send her to several hotels on Mira Road and in Virar, where she would book clients and charge them Rs 1200. She was allegedly violently raped several times by the 55-year-old driver who also drove her to the other hotels.

The police officer said, “The victim hid at her friend's home in Nalasopara.” “We have registered a case under various sections of BNS including rape, and POCSO,” stated a police officer. According to the officer, the three were brought before the court and the court placed under remand in police custody.