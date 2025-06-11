Mumbai Shocker: Doctor Arrested for Molesting 16-Year-Old Girl During Check-Up in Govandi

A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai's Govandi area, where a doctor has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl during a medical check-up at his clinic. The Govandi police have apprehended the accused, identified as Khalid Ansari.

According to information received from the police, the accused operates a private clinic named Diamond Nursing Home in the Govandi area. The minor girl had visited the clinic for treatment. During the examination, Dr. Ansari allegedly took advantage of her vulnerability and molested her under the guise of medical procedures. He also reportedly warned the girl not to disclose the incident to her mother.

Deeply distressed by the incident, the girl eventually confided in her parents. She was subsequently taken to Rajawadi Hospital for a medical examination. Following the examination and with the consent of her parents, a formal complaint was lodged at the Govandi Police Station.

Based on the victim's statement, the Govandi police have registered a case against Dr. Khalid Ansari under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.