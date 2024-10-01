Mumbai Shocker: Father Stabs Son to Death Over Stolen Rs 2000, Arrested

In a shocking turn of events, the Dadar Police has cracked the murder case of a man who was stabbed to death in the Dadar area last week. The son had stolen Rs 2000 from his father, due to which the angry father stabbed his son to death.The investigation has revealed startling details that have even surprised the authorities.

On September 29, at around 5 AM, a man was found murdered near Salvation School in Dadar. Initially, the victim's father lodged a false complaint with the police, attempting to mislead them by claiming that someone else had attacked his son with sharp weapons. However, a review of CCTV footage from the area exposed the truth. The footage clearly shows the father with his son before and after the murder. Additionally, witnesses came forward, confirming that they had seen the father committing the crime.

Based on this evidence, the Dadar police registered a murder case and arrested the elderly father, identified as 80-year-old Yuvraj Dattu Kale. He has since been handed over to the Dadar police for further proceedings.

Authorities revealed that both the father and son originally hailed from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The son had a habit of leaving for Mumbai without informing his family, prompting the father to search for him in the city.

The investigation also uncovered that both had a history of alcohol addiction. On the day of the incident, they were drinking together when a dispute escalated, leading the father to fatally attack his son with a sharp weapon.