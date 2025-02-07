Mumbai Shocker: Girl Dies by Suicide in Mahim, Blames Boyfriend in Recorded Video

A shocking incident has come to light from the Mahim area of Mumbai, where a young girl ended her life and recorded a video before taking the drastic step.

In the video, the girl held her boyfriend, Owais, responsible for her suicide. She alleged that Owais had made her pregnant twice but was now distancing himself from her, which drove her to take this extreme step.

The police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide.

Owais has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.