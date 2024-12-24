Mumbai Shocker: Kalyan Man Divorces Wife via Triple Talaq for Refusing to Sleep with His Boss

A 45-year-old man in Kalyan, Maharashtra, identified as Sohail Sheikh, faces legal action for allegedly divorcing his 28-year-old second wife through triple talaq after she refused to engage in sexual relations with his boss. Sohail, a software engineer, is also accused of pressuring his wife to arrange ₹15 lakh per month for his first wife, which she declined.

The couple had married in January 2024. Shortly after, Sohail reportedly informed his second wife of his intention to divorce his first wife, citing financial needs. He allegedly demanded that she approach her parents to secure ₹15 lakh monthly to fulfill his demands. When she refused, Sohail reportedly insisted she sleep with his boss during a party.

After the woman rejected his demands, Sohail physically assaulted her, pronounced triple talaq, and forced her to leave their home. The victim lodged a formal complaint at a local police station on December 19, detailing the physical and mental abuse she endured. The Superintendent of Police in Kalyan confirmed the registration of the case at Sambhaji Nagar City Police Station, which was later transferred to the Bazar Peth Police Station for further investigation. Authorities are also probing allegations that Sohail attempted to coerce his wife into having sexual relations with another man. No arrests have been made at this stage.