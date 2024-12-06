Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Commits Sexual Assault After Morphing Photos of Friend in Kandivali

Kandivali witnessed a shocking case where a 20-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted his friend after threatening to make her morphed photos viral on social media. The accused, identified as Neeraj, has been booked under charges of sexual assault and relevant sections of the POCSO Act by the Malvani Police. However, Neeraj fled before the case was registered, and police are actively searching for him.

The victim, a resident of Laljipada in Kandivali, had known Neeraj for a few months. During their friendship, Neeraj clicked some of her photos, which he later morphed and threatened to release on social media to tarnish her reputation. Using these threats, he continuously blackmailed her.

Under pressure, the victim accompanied Neeraj to a lodge in Malvani, Malad. There, he allegedly drugged her and sexually assaulted her. The harassment didn’t end there; he also took her to a flat in Nalasopara, where he forced himself on her again. Neeraj threatened to release her explicit photos online if she refused to marry him.

Unable to endure the blackmail and constant threats, the victim finally confided in her parents, who were left devastated by the incident. They decided to approach the police, and a formal complaint was lodged at the Kandivali Police Station. Following the complaint, the case was transferred to Malvani Police for investigation as the incidents( red in Malad.

The police have registered a case against Neeraj under sexual assault charges and the POCSO Act. Efforts to locate the accused are underway, with officers confirming that he fled from his residence after the case was filed.