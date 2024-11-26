Mumbai Shocker: Man Blackmails Girlfriend's Mother with Daughter's Photos in Ghatkopar, Extorts Rs 50,000

Mumbai's Ghatkopar area witnessed a startling case when a 40-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Ghatkopar Police. The woman alleged that her daughter's boyfriend called her to a metro station and showed her some objectionable photographs of her daughter. Following this, he demanded ₹50,000 and threatened to upload the pictures on social media if his demands were not met. Fearful of the repercussions, the woman arranged the money and handed it over to the accused.

The accused, identified as Naushad Jamdar, reportedly blackmailed the family and issued further threats. According to the police FIR, the incident dates back to May 2023, when Naushad first trapped the complainant’s daughter. The mother eventually discovered the relationship and learned about the existence of inappropriate pictures in Naushad’s possession.

Naushad then approached the complainant, asking her to meet him at the Jagruti Nagar Metro Station. During the meeting, he demanded ₹50,000 and threatened to leak the pictures online if his demands were not met. Concerned about her daughter’s reputation, the mother arranged the money and handed it over to Naushad. However, despite receiving the money, Naushad warned the family against approaching the police, threatening severe consequences.

For over a year, the family remained silent due to fear for their safety and the daughter’s future. However, when the threats persisted, the family finally decided to approach the police.

The Ghatkopar Police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a search operation to apprehend the accused. Further investigation is underway.