Mumbai Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults 13-Year-Old Girl in Mulund After Luring Her With Rs 50; Accused Absconding

A shocking incident has come to light in the Mulund area, where an unidentified man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl after luring her with the promise of fifty rupees. The incident occurred in a forest area, and the girl was later found to be pregnant after a medical examination. The police have registered a case of sexual assault and have initiated a search for the absconding accused.

According to reports, the complainant, a 41-year-old woman, lives with her family in the Mulund area and works for a private catering company. She has a 13-year-old daughter, who is currently attending school. On the afternoon of 7th November, at around 3:30 PM, the girl was crossing the East-West pedestrian bridge in Mulund when she encountered an unknown man. The man promised her fifty rupees and convinced her to accompany him. Trusting him, the girl followed the man, who took her to a nearby jungle. There, he sexually assaulted her. After the assault, he sent her back home, warning her not to tell anyone about the incident.

In the days that followed, the girl began experiencing severe abdominal pain, prompting her mother to take her to Sion Hospital. Upon medical examination, the doctors revealed that the girl was pregnant. Upon questioning, the girl disclosed the traumatic event to her mother, and the incident was subsequently reported to the Mulund police.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with charges of sexual assault. The incident is believed to have occurred in May, and police are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and locate the absconding accused. The search for the man continues.