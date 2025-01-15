Mumbai Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults, Blackmails 27-Year-Old Woman With Obscene Photos in Kandivali

A shocking case of sexual assault and financial fraud has come to light in Kandivali, where a 42-year-old man befriended a 27-year-old woman, gained her trust, and then exploited her both emotionally and financially. The accused, identified as Ashish Radheshyam Chichani, allegedly took loans amounting to ₹1.20 crore by opening bank accounts in the victim’s and her parents’ names. He also blackmailed her by sending obscene photos of their physical relationship to her fiancé, tarnishing her reputation.

The Kandivali Police have registered a case against Ashish for charges of sexual assault, fraud, and defamation under multiple sections of the IPC. He has been declared an absconding accused, and a search for him is underway.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman residing with her parents in Kandivali, first met Ashish six years ago. Their friendship quickly deepened, and Ashish gained her confidence. Using this trust, he opened several savings and current accounts in her and her parents’ names in various banks. On their behalf, he took personal and consumer loans worth ₹1.20 crore. As soon as the loan amounts were credited, Ashish misappropriated the funds for his own use, duping the woman and her family.

During this time, Ashish deceived the woman by claiming to be unmarried and proposed marriage to her. He established a physical relationship with her at her residence in Kandivali and her sister's house in Mira Road. He secretly took obscene photos of their intimate moments.

When the woman brought up the topic of marriage multiple times, Ashish refused, verbally abused her, and even issued threats. Matters escalated when the woman got engaged to another man. Enraged, Ashish sent the obscene photos to her fiance, causing humiliation and damaging her reputation.

From March 2019 to December 2023, Ashish systematically defrauded the victim by taking loans and misusing the funds. He also sexually exploited her under the pretext of marriage. Following the incident with her fiancé, the woman approached the Kandivali Police and lodged a complaint.

After investigating the matter, the police registered a case against Ashish under IPC Sections 376, 376(2)(n), 420, 500, and 506. He is currently residing in Mira Road, but his whereabouts remain unknown. The police are actively searching for him.