Mumbai Shocker: Man Stalking 15-Year-Old Student Caught by Mother, Arrested Under POCSO Act

In a disturbing incident from the bustling Dadar area, a 15-year-old student from a well-known school was being stalked by a man, who was ultimately caught red-handed by the girl’s mother. The man has been handed over to the police, and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused, 30-year-old Ajay Kumar Gautam, is employed as a private car driver.

According to the Dadar Police, Ajay Kumar Gautam is originally from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh and has been working in Mumbai for the past three to four years.

The young girl regularly traveled from her school in Dadar to Worli Naka by school bus. However, in the past four to five days, Ajay Kumar Gautam had been loitering near the bus stop, staring at and following the girl.

A police officer reported that the girl informed her mother about the man's suspicious behavior. On Thursday, the mother arrived at the bus stop, confronted Ajay Kumar Gautam, caught him in the act, and immediately handed him over to the police. She then escorted the accused to the Dadar Police Station.

The Dadar Police have since registered a case against the accused and taken him into custody. Police officials confirmed that the accused would be presented in court tomorrow.