Mumbai Shocker: Mother Brutally Assaults 3-Year-Old Son After Husband Refuses to Take Her Out

A shocking incident unfolded in Mumbai's Ghatkopar where a woman, identified as Gudiya Banu Khan, severely assaulted her own 3-year-old son, Ahmed. The incident occurred on Sunday when Khan, enraged by her husband Maisaad's refusal to take her out, vented her frustration on her innocent child.

Khan reportedly used a plastic pipe to inflict multiple injuries on the young boy, leaving him with severe bruises on his neck, shoulders, and back. The injured child was subsequently admitted to Rajwadi Hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint filed by the husband, Ghatkopar police have registered a case against Gudiya Banu Khan. However, she is currently absconding, and the police have initiated a search operation to apprehend her.

