Mumbai Shocker: Music Producer Allegedly Rapes 30-Year-Old Model After Spiking Her Drink; Accused Booked by Versova Police

A Versova police have booked a music album producer after a model accused him of raping her after spiking her drink with sedatives and later blackmailing her with her objectionable video, which he had shot while perpetrating the crime, reported The Indian Express newspaper on Saturday, November 23.

According to the police complaint, the accused contacted the model on Instagram early this year. He told her that he was doing an award show and offered her work, the newspaper reported.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: 24-Old-Woman Raped on Pretext of Marriage by Panvel Man; Three of Family Booked.

The accused called her to his workplace in the Versova area of Mumbai under the pretext of discussing some work in March this year. There, he allegedly spiked the model's cold drink and raped her. He also shot the video of the alleged act.

Between March 3 and 20, the accused blackmailed the model by threatening to share her objectionable video on social media and also with her husband. He then raped her on multiple occasions, the complaint stated.