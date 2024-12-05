Mumbai Shocker: One-Year-Old Girl Molested by 27-Year-Old Man Near KEM Hospital in Parel

In a disturbing incident that has left the city shaken, a 27-year-old man was arrested for molesting a one-year-old girl near KEM Hospital in Parel. The accused, identified as Santosh Vishnu Gautam, has been charged under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and molestation sections by Bhoiwada Police.

The complainant, a 26-year-old woman residing in Diva, was present near Gate No. 3 of KEM Hospital with her one-year-old daughter on Monday evening. Around 9:15 PM, the accused approached and lay down next to the sleeping child on the pavement. He allegedly molested the girl by touching her inappropriately and engaging in obscene acts, including masturbating over her.

The mother witnessed this horrifying act and immediately alerted the Bhoiwada Police. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case under molestation charges and sections of the POCSO Act.

Following the complaint, the Bhoiwada Police launched a special operation to apprehend the accused. On Tuesday morning, around 6:30 AM, Gautam was taken into custody from the Parel area. During interrogation, he confessed to his actions.

Santosh Gautam, originally from Pune’s Market Yard area in Bibwewadi, was living on the pavement near KEM Hospital at the time of the incident.